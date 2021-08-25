Valentine, Nebraska man charged with murder

VALENTINE, Neb. (KELO) — A 25-year-old Nebraska man has been arrested for first degree murder. 

On Wednesday morning, the Nebraska State Patrol announced Kevin Kilmer, of Valentine, Nebraska, has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He is being held in the Cherry County jail. 

According to authorities, there was a report of a “disturbance” in Kilgore, Nebraska. Authorities were trying to find two people involved in the disturbance. 

Troopers found Kilmer hiding in a wooden area. Kilmer was taken to a hospital in Valentine because of extreme temperatures. 

Authorities found Ruth Wittmuss, 52, dead of an apparent homicide.

