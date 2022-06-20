SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s good news for parents of young kids waiting to get them vaccinated against COVID-19. Shipments of pediatric doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are on their way to KELOLAND.

For some moms like Laura Hohm, the news of the vaccine for her 4-year-old could not come soon enough.

“It’s just going to be a real sense of relief and feel like, okay, we’ve all got that extra layer of protection,” said Hohm.

COVID-19 has been less dangerous for children, especially small ones, than for adults. But That doesn’t mean it’s harmless.

The virus has killed 200 children ages 1 through 4. Dr. David Basel says there is a misconception when it comes to kids and COVID-19.

“Covid is still among the top 5 leading killers of children in the last year and its the highest infectious cause in the last year we are seeing more Covid-related hospitalizations in children than even in our worst flu years,” said Dr. Basel.

For the youngest kids, Pfizer is a series of 3 shots and Moderna 2 shots. Basel urges parents not to wait because it takes 2 to 3 months for young kids to get the full protection of the vaccines.

“As so we really need to be starting these now to get our children protected for the fall and the school year, when you are anticipating certainly the last couple of years that’s when we’ve seen the rates increase. So it’s important to get started now because just that first shot doesn’t give you too much protection. It’s the second and third shot that really get things going,” said Basel.

Basel tells us there is a backlog of parents waiting to get their kids vaccinated in South Dakota.

