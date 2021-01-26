Vaccine events coming to McCook and Miner Counties

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) – It will soon be a lot easier for some South Dakota seniors to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Sanford Health announced vaccine events for people who are 80-years and older who live in McCook and Miner Counties.

Four vaccination events will be held at the Salem Armory over the next several weeks. The first one is Wednesday, January 27th.

“Our intent is to be there every other week to provide ongoing vaccine support as well as provide second doses as those become available as scheduled,” vice president of nursing for Sioux Falls South network, Sanford, Amy Thiesse said.

They’re following state guidelines, so the events will be open to some members of group 1D.

“We are looking for those 80 and above and providing the vaccine, and as more vaccine becomes available in the state we will gradually decrease those age groups and announce those as that comes about,” Thiesse said.

The four events will be open to residents from both McCook and Miner Counties.

“This is a designated POD location for the county, it’s a county effort,” McCook County Emergency Manager, BJ Stiefvater said. “And just because of the sheer volume and logistics that are involved in doing this, it’s easiest just to bring everyone here.”

It’s a cooperative effort that city leaders believe will make a difference in the community.

“We need to get vaccinated and the sooner we do that, the sooner I think we can get back to some sort of normalcy in our community and lives,” mayor of Salem, SD, Shawn ‘Ace’ English said.

To be added to the wait list for an appointment, you must do so online. Sanford Health will then contact people to schedule an appointment.

The vaccine events are held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. at the Salem Armory on January 27th, February 10th, February 24th, and March 10th.

Thiesse and the emergency manager remind people to be aware of potential scam calls regarding the vaccine.