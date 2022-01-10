Vaccination clinic helps provide more access for kids and adults to get COVID-19 shot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A pop-up vaccination clinic Monday night is making it easier for kids and adults to get their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

“We’ve seen cases skyrocket across our state and now that vaccines are available to children as young as five years old, we are happy to work with daycare providers and after school programs to provide opportunities for children to get vaccinated and adults to get their booster as well as their first doses,” community outreach coordinator, South Dakota Voices for Peace, Saliya Ali said.

It’s hosted by South Dakota Voices for Peace in collaboration with Lewis.

While anyone can stop by, the pop-up vaccination clinic is aimed at helping kids and parents get the vaccine.

“It’s really important to make the vaccine as accessible as possible and how you do that is you meet the community where they’re at and so it’s the perfect opportunity to provide the vaccine when parents are coming to pick up their children and they don’t have to stand in line, they don’t have to sign up or make an appointment, they can just come into the room and get the vaccine,” deputy director, South Dakota Voices for Peace, Jen Dreiske said.

Anyone can stop by from 4:30 to 6:30.

“Having us being able to go to these outreach clinics and get the kids where they are already at, where they are most comfortable, not a scary doctor’s office or other situation that will have them apprehensive or scared of the process,” pharmacist, Lewis, Kyle Heer said.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available.

“South Dakota Voices for Peace is very proud of our work and our outreach, and our outreach is making sure that we meet people where they are at, we do that by building trust through consistency and coming to where people are at,” Dreiske said.

Dreiske says grants help make these vaccination clinics possible. If you are an organization or business that is interested in hosting an event like this, you go to the South Dakota Voices for Peace website.