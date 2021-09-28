Vaccination clinic at Rushmore Mall in Rapid City reopens

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Rapid City is reopening at the Rushmore Mall after booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine became available to some people, and due to the rise in demand for more vaccinations.

Hundreds of vaccines and booster shots have already been given since the opening of this new clinic on Monday.

“We opened our doors and we’re booming with business and people coming in, our numbers are increasing every day. We offer walk-ins, we offer appointments. We try to spread the word, create more awareness and bring more of our population in here to see us,” Mocca said.

Registered Nurse, Annie Mocca, says she is happy to see people here at the clinic rather than in the hospital.

“It, unfortunately, fortunately, feels like old times. It’s a very well-oiled machine in here, we just picked up where we left off and we are here for the community and we are here for our patients. We just want to do a good job, we want people to come out and see us,” Mocca said.

Scott Peterson, Senior Director of Pharmacy, says this new clinic offers several benefits to the nursing staff at Monument Health.

“They’re just focused on giving vaccines. It’s a more open space. It’s not inside a hospital, it’s not inside of a clinic, which tend to be a little crowded as far as space where we are maximizing every square inch,” Peterson said.

The vaccination clinic here at the Rushmore Mall sees people getting the booster shot, but also the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The facility is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We will be open as long as we feel there is a need in the community to be open at that location,” Peterson said.

Monument Health officials urge everyone to do their research before scheduling an appointment to receive a COVID-19 booster shot. Only people who have received the Pfizer vaccine can get the shot, along with a certain variety of groups are eligible.