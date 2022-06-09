RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials say a fire at an abandoned building in Meade County may have been intentionally set.

The North Haines Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to the fire around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7. Crews first on scene found the building fully engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to nearby grass.

Officials say that because the building was abandoned, firefighters let it burn. No one was hurt.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Meade County Sheriff’s Office at 605-347-2681.