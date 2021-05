SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The city now has its sights set on another multi-million project just across the river. Tuesday, we told you about the $160 million dollar development that will transform the Eastbank of downtown Sioux Falls with three new buildings. They'll house retail space, apartments and condos. Crews haven't even broken ground yet, but the excitement is already full steam ahead.

Now that there are fewer trains after the city relocated the old switchyard the redevelopment on the 10-acres seems to be back on track.