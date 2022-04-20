SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO ) — Garretson School District will be the host site for the funeral of Brenton Howe, 11, the boy who died in the Friday night UTV crash near Garretson, school superintendent Guy Johnson said in a letter posted on the school district’s Facebook page.

Howe died in a UTV rollover crash that authorities said was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, about seven miles north of Garretson at South Dakota Highway 11 and 247th Street.

“We know that his loss affects so many in different ways throughout our community,” Johnson said in his letter.

Howe’s funeral will be at 11 a.m., Friday, April 22, in the school’s new gym.

School will be canceled that day in order to allow the use of school district facilities for the funeral, Johnson said in his letter.





