LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — A UTV is destroyed after a fire on a trail in the Black Hills over the holiday weekend.

The Lead Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on a trail west of the Richmond Hill Road around 2:45 Saturday afternoon. Firefighters arriving on scene found a UTV engulfed in flames with the fire spreading into the surrounding vegetation.

Officials say around a tenth of an acre was burned. The department shared photos of the scene. You can see the UTV received heavy damage. No one was hurt in the fire.