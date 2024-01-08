RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is continuing its Utility Rate Relief Program to help those who qualify, pay their utilities

Applicants need to be either over 65 years old or disabled based on the Social Security Act.

“We know that there’s a percentage of our population that are restricted in the resources that are available for them. We offer the Utility Rate Relief Program as a way to help reduce the financial burden of city services,” Public Works Executive Coordinator Shannon Truax said.

The city operates several utilities including water, wastewater and garbage collection.

This Utility Rate Relief Program is open year-round, with applicants being able to call in and find out if they are eligible. The only requirement is that every two years you’ll have to renew.

“So the way the Utility Rate Relief Program works is, once you qualify for the program, we reduce the rate that you are billed by city services by 25%,” Truax said.

The program recently underwent an update, to make the qualification process more straightforward.

“Check with staff to find out more information so that they can share that with a family member, friend or a neighbor. The end result may be some savings and 25% savings can amount to quite a bit when you’re trying to stretch that dollar,” Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said.

As utilities continue to rise in the colder months, all it takes is one call to Public Works to start the process.

If you or someone you know would like more information on how to apply for this program, you can find information here.