SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chain of gas station stores in Sioux Falls may soon be changing names.

Last week, Utah-based Maverik announced it will acquire Iowa-based Kum & Go, which has more than 400 locations in 13 states including South Dakota. There are seven Kum & Go locations in Sioux Falls and one in Elk Point.

Maverik, which goes by the full name Maverik Adventure’s First Stop, operates a gas station in Rapid City.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not announced in a joint news release, which also said the transaction expects to close in the coming months.

“This is the most momentous day in the 63-year history of our family business,” Tanner Krause, President and CEO of Kum & Go, said in a news release. “My family has worked for four generations to create and build Kum & Go into a business that has done an incredible amount of good for our people, for Iowa and beyond.”