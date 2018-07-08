USS South Dakota Reunion Brings Together Four Crew Members

Sioux Falls, SD - The USS South Dakota recieved 13 battle starts for its service in World War II.

Friday, veterans who served on the South Dakota class battleship were honored.

"When I think back about this World War II generation, which is so often and so rightly remembered for its bravery and its sacrifice, I'm also reminded on days like this that it's a generation that is characterized by its wisdom," with Sioux Falls chamber and commerce, Jason Ball said.

Waldron Pratt joined the navy when he was 17. He went to electronics school and became a radar technician for the USS South Dakota.

"I climbed all over that ship checking out antennas and everything like that," Pratt said.

Leon Gee also worked with radar on the ship. However, he didn't plan on working in that department.

"I wanted to be a machinist mate when I went aboard ship because that's what I wanted to do when I got out. They told me I was going to be a radar man and I didn't even know what radar was," Gee said.

Gee and Pratt both say the reunion is great a way to get in touch with other crew members.

"Just coming back here and meeting new people. The people here in Sioux Falls are great to us," Gee said.

"It's a nice get together. Aboard ship we really didn't make many friends because they were busy when you had time off. All the friends I've got from the South Dakota I met here at the reunions," Pratt said.

However, when reunited the crew prefers to talk about things outside of World War II.

"We don't really talk a lot about what we did aboard ship or anything. We talk about other things that we did after we got out of service," Gee said.