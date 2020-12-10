USPS seeing a busy holiday mailing season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As Christmas gets closer each day, many people send holiday cards as well as ordering and sending gifts. That means the U.S. Postal Service is hard at work making sure everything gets to its destination.

It’s been a busy year for the USPS.

“With the COVID pandemic it’s been an increase for probably 8 to 9 months now and we went from the COVID, which we are still in of course, and then we went into the election mail, and now we are in the peak season holiday mail,” Sioux Falls Postmaster, Larry Michels said.

And it’s about to get a lot busier.

“For the last ten days, since Thanksgiving, the volumes in Sioux Falls have been between 45% and 50% up over the same period last year with packages and parcels,” Michels said.

Customers are encouraged to send their holiday gifts and cards early. The busiest time of the season peaks about two weeks before Christmas.

“We’ve put extra transportation in place, we’ve put extra deliveries, early morning, late, with just parcel delivery people, carriers, and we have also put extra trips between the stations, the Sioux Falls customer delivery stations and the mail processing center, we are doing extra pickups to the large mailers because there is so much parcel volume we need to do extra pickup,” Michels said.

And now Michels is looking forward to a successful holiday season.

“This is my 28th Christmas and every year we are extremely successful because of the dedication the employees have,” Michels said.

There are a couple things you can do to help your mail carrier out, like keeping your light on since many are delivering in the dark, keep your sidewalks clear when there is snow and ice, and keep your pets leashed.