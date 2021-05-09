USPS program aims to protect mail carriers from dog attacks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Letter carriers across the country suffered thousands of dog bites in 2020. That’s what a USPS program aims to prevent.

The Dog Paw program first launched in the Dakotas and Montana in November, and now the rollout continues.

Carriers place a yellow or orange sticker to remind them of dogs nearby or at an address.

Letter carrier Janet Ham has experienced two dog bites in her career, although she says they didn’t break the skin.

“You get a little nervous, heart rate starts speeding a little faster. Needless to say I’m not a dog lover, but that’s just part of the job,” USPS letter carrier Janet Ham said.

Some Sioux Falls area residents are receiving post cards alerting them of the program.

We’ll have more on how the programs works Sunday night on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m.