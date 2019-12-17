USPS holiday shipping deadlines you should know about

Christmas is just over a week away.

If you plan on sending out holiday cards or packages, deadlines are approaching.

There are several important shipping dates to meet in the coming days if you want to your family or friends to receive something by Christmas.

Dan Donohue went to the post office in Sioux Falls on Tuesday to buy stamps.



The Sioux Falls man and his wife are sending out about 250 Christmas cards in hopes they’ll arrive in time for the big day.



“Most years we’ve been able to do that. Occasionally we’ve sent the cards out after Christmas, but not very often,” Dan Donohue said.



If you are trying to hit the mark, the United States Postal Service wants to you to pay attention to the calendar.



For example, the last day to ship Domestic Priority Mail is December 21, but it’s best not to push the envelope.

The deadline for Priority Mail Express to military addresses except for Iraq and Afghanistan is December 18.



Domestic First-Class Mail is December 20, and Priority Mail Express is December 23.

You can find more important dates here.



“Don’t wait for the deadlines to approach. Get them out early if you can,” Postmaster Larry Michels said.



Postmaster Larry Michels calls this time of year incredibly busy.



Last week, the postal service delivered more than 1.3 million items including letters and packages in the city of Sioux Falls.



“The Postal Service thrives on this time of year. We like the chaos and we like getting those packages home to everybody and to the customers,” Michels said.



But if the Christmas chaos does seem to be piling up like a big stack of mail, just keep Donohue’s advice in mind.



“Well, it can be chaotic for everybody, but what you just have to do is is just remember all the blessings we all have,” Donohue said.

If you don’t have time to wait in line at the post office, there’s a new machine that can help.

The post office in downtown Sioux Falls now has a self-service kiosk that will let you bypass the counter.

The machine lets you do all kinds of things including buying stamps and shipping packages.

“We’re very thankful we got this in just right in time for the holiday season,” Customer Service Support Supervisor Kathy Schlepp said.

The kiosk is available 24/7.