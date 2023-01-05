SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many of us, once the street in front of our home is plowed away, the worst of the storm is over. But that’s not necessarily the case for those who deliver our mail.

“As we approach that curbside box, if there’s a path for us to swoop in there, swoop right out, we can take care of business as usual,” said Mark Inglett, strategic communications specialist for the United States Postal Service. “However, if it’s banked up, and we can’t get to that mailbox, we’re not going to be able to deliver.”

Inglett says homeowners have a part to play in getting the mail delivered.

“If you folks would do us a favor, shovel a path to your mailbox and out there on the porch if it’s on your house. If it’s a curbside box, as I said earlier, we appreciate the road crews. They do a great job out there,” Inglett said. “But it banks that snow alongside of the road, so if you could shovel a path for us to get in and out of those curbside mailboxes, that would help us so much.”

The snowfall has been unusually heavy of late in southeastern South Dakota. But regular work presses on.

Dan Santella: Can people expect any delays in mail arrival up here in Sioux Falls from the USPS?

“We’re not aware of any delays right now. We continue to monitor weather patterns and things such as that, but right now it’s business as usual,” Inglett said. “We got transportation running. We’ve got all the carriers out there, and we’re doing the very best we can.”