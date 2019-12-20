Live Now
USMCA good for farmers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good news for farmers!

As we told you Thursday, the U.S. House passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal, replacing NAFTA.

The trade deal now heads to the Senate, where it’s expected to pass.

Senator John Thune says this is a big win for farmers all across America, plus it’s going to be good for the economy. It’s also a big victory for President Trump.

“He negotiated it, everybody now wants to take credit for it, but you have to give him credit. He’s been waiting a long time for the House to act on it and they finally did, ” Thune said.

According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, South Dakota is the 10th largest ag exporting state in the country, shipping $4 billion in ag products in 2016.

USMCA will reopen trade with both Canada and Mexico.

Exports from South Dakota to Canada and Mexico, alone, totaled $924 million dollars in 2018.

But it’s not just South Dakota benefiting.

Canada was our nation’s top export market with $20 billion worth of ag products.

Mexico wasn’t too far behind with over $18 billion in products.

The USMCA gives all U.S. dairy producers greater access to the Canadian market, now. Officials estimate it could increase dairy exports by $2 billion dollars.

It also opens the Canadian market up to wheat, poultry, and turkey products for America’s farmers and ranchers.

Plus, the USMCA will create 176,000 new jobs, according to a non-partisan trade commission.

