USGS reports 3.2 earthquake near Bowdle late Tuesday night

BOWDLE, S.D. (KELO) — A minor earthquake was reported in north central South Dakota late Tuesday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.2 magnitude earthquake late Tuesday night northwest of Bowdle in Edmunds County.

According to the report, the earthquake happened around midnight.

There have been three “Did You Feel It?” responses — two listed near Bowdle and one near Hosmer.

There have been no reports of damage at this time. According to the USGS, damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

This is a developing story, stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage.