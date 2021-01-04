USGS reports 3.1 earthquake near Tyndall Monday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time in less than a month, an earthquake is being reported in South Dakota. 

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting a 3.1 magnitude earthquake in Bon Homme County, about 4.2 miles northwest of Tyndall. On Dec. 9, a 3.2 earthquake was reported in Edmunds County. 

According to the report, the earthquake happened at 8:55 a.m. Monday morning. 

There have been no reports of damage at this time. According to the USGS, damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

