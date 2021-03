EDGEMONT, S.D. (KELO) — A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Edgemont at about 8:53 a.m. Mountain Time today, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened about 6.8 miles, or 11 kilometers, east to northeast of Edgemont, according the USGS.

This would be the third recorded earthquake since December. A 3.2 quake near Bowdle was recorded on Dec. 8 and 3.1 earthquake near Tyndall was recorded on Jan. 4