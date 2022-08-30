SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO/AP) — One of the most influential people of the last century has died; Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet Union’s final leader, was 91 years old.

SDSU’s Will Prigge, USF’s Stephen Jackson and USD’s David Earnest helped me put Gorbachev’s legacy in context.

“If you are a resident of the former East Germany, I would think that you have a very high opinion of his choice to allow the peoples of Eastern Europe to choose their own freedom without bloodshed,” University of Sioux Falls history professor Stephen Jackson said. “But if you are, say the current leadership of Russia today, Vladimir Putin has said that the end of the Cold War was a historical catastrophe.”

Gorbachev came to power in 1985.

“Previous soviet leaders, when any of the nations of eastern Europe sought increased autonomy or independence, they cracked down, they sent in the tanks, and Gorbachev decided not to,” Jackson said.

South Dakota State University history professor Will Prigge brings up “perestroika,” which means restructuring.

“What the hope was with that, was that everything was stagnating, that the economy was basically grinding to a halt when he came to power and something needed to revitalize that and jump-start that, so a little infusion of capitalistic spirit,” Prigge said.

Prigge says “Glasnost,” which means openness, was driven home by an infamous event.

“He really learned this after the Chernobyl disaster,” Prigge said. “He had seen how much was hidden and how much was concealed and how detrimental that was to the Soviet people, that he thought only by sort of looking at the problem and studying it in the open could you then begin to understand the depths of the problem.”

“Arguably only Winston Churchill had more influence on the course of the 20th century than Mikhail Gorbachev,” University of South Dakota political science professor David Earnest said. “He was such a substantial and transformative leader of that century.”

Earnest highlights a pairing especially familiar to Americans who lived during the Cold War.

“It was his relationship with President Reagan that ultimately led to some of the transformations that undid a prolonged period of hostility that was extremely dangerous for all of humanity,” Earnest said.