SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local university is rolling out a new look.

Today the University of Sioux Falls announced a new logo and campaign message: “the difference is here.”

The unveiling marked the school’s 139th year.

USF President, Brett Bradfield says while the visual brand is changing the school’s mission remains the same.

“We remain an institution that embraces accepting people where they are at and coming alongside them in this faith and academic journey here at the University of Sioux Falls.”

USF will gradually update its campus signage with its new logo starting on Monday.