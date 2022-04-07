SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – University of Sioux Falls students are taking a break from campus and spending more time in the community.

The USF students spent part of their day at EmBe in downtown Sioux Falls.

“We are organizing donations that were given yesterday I believe, we are sorting the clothes by size and what the clothes are so that way the workers here can help clients find clothes easier,” USF sophomore, Katherine Steffen said.

It’s part of Culture for Service Week at USF.

Associate director of student life Allan Idjao says typically the university just does a Culture for Service Day in the fall. But this semester changed it to an entire week.

“With this unique structure our students are still in classes but we have a variety of different time opportunities for our students, staff and faculty members to be able to choose different service opportunities for them to do throughout the week,” associate director of student life, Allan Idjao said.

The donations they are sorting will go to the Dress for Success boutique. This work is important to make sure EmBe can properly serve its clients.

“It makes such a huge difference that the USF community has been with us this week, they’ve been helping us take care of those background details so we can keep clients at the forefront of our attention,” client and volunteer coordinator, EmBe Women’s and Dress for Success, Julia Price Lee said.

A way to not only connect with organizations in the community but also with those they serve.

“It feels good knowing that I’m helping women that are in positions that need extra help, it feels good to give back,” Steffen said.

Students have also volunteered time at The Banquet and the Sioux Falls School District. Price Lee says they are currently looking for volunteers to help with their closet sale and 5K events in May.