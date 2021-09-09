USF students share why they got vaccinated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Whether you want to protect someone in your family, or you want to go back to some of your favorite activities… People have different reasons for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

One local University is highlighting those reasons and encouraging students to roll up their sleeve for the vaccine.

University of Sioux Falls students have been back on campus for a couple weeks now. COVID-19 is also back.

With high community spread in the Sioux Falls area, the university is encouraging students to protect themselves.

“It’s voluntary on our campus if you decide to get vaccinated, obviously we want students to reach out with their medical provider and make sure it’s right for them,” adjunct instructor, lead on COVID-19 response team, Amy Johnson said.

The university is hosting vaccination clinics on campus, there was one yesterday and another one today from 11:30 to 1:00.

“We are partnering with Hy-Vee pharmacy to do this clinic and so we have them scheduled to come back in three weeks and do the flu clinic at the same time,” Johnson said.

Prior to the vaccination clinics, the university used social media, to have students share reasons why they got vaccinated in a ‘My Why’ campaign.

These students all took part.

“Be able to motivate some people that haven’t been vaccinated yet, let them hear what’s helped other students get to that point and make that decision,” student David Ecker said.

“I was traveling with sports and going back and forth to home and I have some elderly relatives, and they said they would feel more comfortable if I was vaccinated since I’m in college and around people and so when they offered it on campus, I jumped to it,” student, Zoe Cigard said.

“As student body president I feel that I’m here to serve students and getting vaccinated is the best way that I can serve students,” student, Kristin Kotis said.

While everyone has their own reason, doctors say vaccination is the best way to stop the virus from spreading and protect everyone on campus.

USF does have a coronavirus case dashboard on its website where it tracks people in quarantine and current COVID-19 cases on and off campus. The university does not require students or employees to be vaccinated.