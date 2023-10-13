SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The University of Sioux Falls has a new athletic director.

USF announced Jon Hart, the current athletic director at Dakota Wesleyan University, will join the Cougars athletic department Jan. 1. Hart has served as AD at DWU since 2016.

“USF has a rich history of academic and athletic excellence and I look forward to helping enhance the student-athlete experience for the entire campus community and supporters,” Hart said in a news release.

Hart replaces former USF AD Pam Gohl, who resigned in August after five years to work as a deputy athletic director at Minnesota State University-Moorhead.

USF President Dr. Brett Bradfield said the search for a new AD involved someone who could build healthy relationships.

At DWU, Hart helped raise more than $900,000 annually while overseeing more than 400 student-athletes for seven years. Hart served as associate AD under his father, Curt Hart, from 2012 to 2016.

Jon and his wife, Danielle, have twin daughters, Harper and Henly, and a son, Hawkins.