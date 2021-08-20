USF leadership prepares for in-person welcome week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Freshmen orientation doesn’t begin until next week, just ahead of classes, but there already a lot of excitement and anticipation among facility, staff and student leadership.

Sophomores, juniors and seniors are putting together a final plan as they get ready to welcome freshmen to campus.

“We have some outdoor activities such as lawn games and the president’s picnic,” said Madeline Schuelke, Orientation Leader. “But we also have some indoor stuff, like a craft night and some sports events inside the Stewart Center. So just a little bit of everything for everybody.”

Schuelke is especially excited that when freshmen arrive at USF this year, their orientation will be face to face.

“As a sophomore, last year was my freshman year, and we didn’t really have a typical welcome week, so I am really excited to have a regular welcome week with the freshmen for this year,” Schuelke said.

“They’ll be able to really get to know them versus having a hybrid orientation or seeing those student leaders on campus, so I think that connection piece will really allow them to be able to relate to our students leaders and to our upper classmen,” said Allan Idjao, Director of Student Life.

Student leadership has spent all week here on campus preparing for the arrival of students.

The goal of the welcome week is to help freshman and upper classmen socialize and connect and make the Sioux Falls campus feel like home.

“It’s a very busy time. I think some of our staff would probably say on the border of exhausting , but it’s also an exciting time that all of us that work in this business. It’s a thrilling time to see families moving in, to see our students on campus, to see our campus come to life again,” University of Sioux Falls President Brett Bradfield said.

While remaining conscious to the ongoing pandemic, the university is working to be able to bring back in-person as much as possible to bring back their community driven culture on campus.