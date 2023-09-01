SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas are recovering after Hurricane Idalia made landfall this week with winds topping 125 miles per hour.

Trey Gross lives on an island off of Savannah, Georgia. He and his fiancé and baby went to bed Tuesday night expecting to ride out a tropical storm from home.

“We went to bed and then both my phone and Meghan, my fiancé’s phone, blew up at about 5:30 on Wednesday morning with a hurricane warning for the Savannah area basically saying, you know, prepare for a hurricane coming through. Hunker down and be ready for an evacuation order if it’s given,” Gross said.

So they packed their bags and moved inland. Idalia did weaken again as it moved over Georgia. Gross says his area received minimal damage from downed trees, signs and power lines.

“I still have a few friends that either got their power restored this morning or going to get their power projected at 8 p.m. tonight is what the outage map says,” Gross said.

This type of storm isn’t what Gross is used to after growing up in Texas and going to college in South Dakota.

“I’m used to, you know, a tornado warning come through and then you know that there’s a thunderstorm coming through and so you just hunker down. And that’s very quick moving that touched down, but a hurricane, just slow moving but very powerful,” Gross said.

Rotations of hurricanes can also cause tornadoes, though, that flip cars off the road like this one in South Carolina.

“When we were on the road actually leaving, south of us there was some little tornado warnings that popped up so some tornadoes that come through,” Gross said.

Gross moved to Georgia last summer, so he was there for Hurricane Ian but that only produced some rainfall in his area.