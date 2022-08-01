SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Men’s and women’s wrestling is coming to the University of Sioux Falls.

USF joins Dakota Wesleyan University as the second college in South Dakota to offer women’s wrestling.

Starting in Fall 2023, USF will be offering its 18th and 19th sports teams. Searches for two different head coaches are now underway. The men’s team will compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, while the women will explore all options for conference affiliation.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of men’s wrestling and the addition of women’s wrestling at USF,” USF Athletic Director Pam Gohl said in a news release. “With wrestling’s popularity in the Midwest, we look forward to recruiting outstanding student-athletes to compete both at the regional and national level.”

USF said there are 16 NCAA schools from Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and Colorado that are offering women’s wrestling, which the NCAA categorizes as an emerging sport.