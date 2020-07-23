Use of force by Sioux Falls police in June 21 incident deemed ‘reasonable’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have an update on an incident that happened between police and a group of people in a car in a downtown parking garage June 21.

Captain Mike Colwill gave the update at police briefing on Thursday. He said in all use of force incidents are investigated fully by the department. The incident was reviewed by the officer’s chain of command, defensive tactic instructors and the internal affairs section.

During the investigation the department received a formal complaint from one of the people involved. Captain Colwill said Police Chief Matt Burns believed it was important to reach out to the South Dakota DCI to have an outside review conducted too.

Colwill said completion of the review found the officers actions were “deemed reasonable based on the resistance from the suspects.”

Police will not release their own video footage of the incident, as it is protected under state law. The officer that was dragged was not injured.