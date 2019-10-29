USDA releases hemp production regulations

WASHINGTON (KELO) — The United States Department of Agriculture announced new federal guidelines and regulations for hemp production in the United States Tuesday.

According to the USDA, a new program — U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program — will create consistent regulatory framework around hemp. This program approves hemp production plans developed by states and Indian tribes as well as establishes a federal plan for hemp producers in states or Indian tribes that don’t have approved hemp production plans.

USDA has guidelines for sampling and testing procedures. Tests of hemp can’t exceed 0.3% of THC.

There are also new rules regarding interstate transportation of hemp. States and Indian tribes may not stop interstate transportation or shipment of hemp lawfully produced under a licensed producer.

These new regulations come as a court case regarding hemp transportation is making its way through the court system. In July, a Colorado man was arrested on Interstate 90 in Jackson County for delivering 300 pounds of hemp from Colorado to Minnesota. Defense attorney Matt Kinney told KELOLAND News his defendant will plead not guilty at his arraignment on Nov. 6.

KELOLAND News also reported state legislators are working on 2020 measure to legalize hemp in the state.

Governor Kristi Noem vetoed 2019 legislation, citing the state wasn’t ready because of challenges it would create for law enforcement. Noem also said she wanted to see the USDA rules on hemp production before legalizing hemp in the state.

More information can be found at the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program website.