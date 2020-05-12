USDA awards $3.3 million grant for rural broadband in South Dakota

The USDA has awarded a $3.3 million grant to help bring rural broadband to three western South Dakota communities.

Tuesday Ag Secretary Sonny Purdue along with South Dakota Senator John Thune and Congressman Dusty Johnson made the announcement that SDN Communications was awarded the USDA reconnect grant.

The company will also be contributing an additional $1.1 million of its own money to help construct 45 miles of fiber infrastructure around Nemo, Rochford and Silver City.

Construction will begin this spring. The project is expected to be completed by fall of next year.