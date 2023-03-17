WALL, S.D. (KELO) — Wall Meats is a local meat processing shop located in both Wall and Rapid City. After being granted millions of dollars from the USDA, it plans to expand and continue its work throughout Western South Dakota.

Today Representative Dusty Johnson and Xochitl Torres Small with the USDA toured this Wall Meats facility to get a glimpse of what the Federal Government is investing in.

“It was a really well-run machine, when I heard from Ken, it’s just how strategic he thinks about it, how well he is planned it out and I also saw the limitations with the size of this facility and the desire to expand and serve more producers and to provide more for customers,” Xochitl Torres Small said.

“This is going to make a major difference and that is worth celebrating,” Rep. Dusty Johnson said.

Owner, Ken Charfauros, it’s great news. While they have about 19 employees now here in Wall and in the Rapid City location, they plan to expand by adding a brand new and much larger facility in New Underwood.

“So the community support that we have, FFA, Western Dakota Tech, Meals on Wheels, all of those are affected by that new facility to be able to provide that needed protein, great protein as the congressman said, to other areas that may need it,” Ken Charfauros, owner, said.

“These are investments that are being heralded from all parts of the political spectrum and that is one more thing to celebrate today,” Rep. Dusty Johnson said.

The grant Wall Meats received was provided under a program that Representative Johnson led in the House.

Johnson’s “Butcher Block Act” passed the House in June 2021.