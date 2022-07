SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota announced it is participating in the Grow with Google Indigenous Career Readiness Program.

The initiative helps prepare Native students for the workforce through digital skills training and career workshops.

Over the next four years, the partnership will provide curriculum and trainers at tribal colleges and universities, high schools, and vocational programs.

Google aims to help train 10,000 Native students by 2025.