USD student happy to be back on campus after brain surgery

Most students start school fresh off summer vacation. In Alyssa Bossman’s case, she was barely out of the ICU.

To say the 21-year-old University of South Dakota student was determined to start her senior year on time is an understatement. KELOLAND’s Brady Mallory takes you to Vermillion to show you the strength of determination.

With all these steps, it’d be easy to take an elevator. But Alyssa Bossman is ready for the climb.

“I’m just so grateful I can be here, walk up the stairs and go to class,” Bossman said.

This is Bossman’s first time on USD’s campus after an abrupt end to last semester.

Between her enthusiasm to be back, tackling her school work and saying hi to friends…you wouldn’t even notice…unless you saw her scar…

“It’s kind of scabby because it’s itchy,” Bossman.

Bossman had brain surgery two weeks ago.

“I didn’t have time to be scared,” Bossman said.

Months of headaches got worse. Earlier this month, the searing pain came every single day.

“They wouldn’t go away until I threw up and then I’d throw up and it would hurt so bad, I’d have to squeeze my head and hold my neck. I would just cry because the pain was so bad,” Bossman said.

At one point, it was hard to get out of a car.

“I couldn’t walk. I was like, Jackie, that’s my sister, can you come hold me for a sec? She literally had to hold me up,” Bossman said.

Bossman found out she had a brain tumor on a Monday. On Tuesday, surgeons removed it.

Thankfully, it was benign. On Wednesday, she had just one week to get out of the ICU so she could start her senior year of college on time.

Brain surgery didn’t make Bossman any less stubborn or hard-headed.

“My mom didn’t exactly want me to come back right away. She knew I wasn’t going to not. So, she just dealt with it,” Bossman said.

With any hurdle, it’s always easy to just give up.

Whether it’s college, brain surgery, or just tough times — Bossman hopes her story will help others face their hill, and just keep going

“I’ve actually got a lot of positive responses. Which makes me feel really good because it was so abrupt and sudden for me. I didn’t have time to be sad. Especially with all the love I got from family and friends,” Bossman said.

Bossman says, other than some light sensitivity, she’s feeling good after her surgery.

She’s so grateful for her good outcome, she went to church right after getting out of the ICU.