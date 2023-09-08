VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — A campus-wide alert was sent to students at the University of South Dakota Friday after university police said there was a report of a sexual assault.

According to the email from university police, the sexual assault was reported in a residence hall on the north side of campus from the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 3.

University police said the assault was perpetrated by an acquaintance.

University officials said any concerns about safety or security should contact university police. More resources can be found on the USD I CARE website.