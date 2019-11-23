USD researchers working on projects to help with meth crisis

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – This week, South Dakota launched a new campaign to bring awareness to the meth crisis. While “Meth We’re On It” has raised some eyebrows, researchers at the University of South Dakota having been working for years on projects that could help with the meth crisis.

This group is working on a variety of research projects dealing with the meth crisis. One of those is a drug monitoring program.

“We developed a method that we can test at waste water plants for drugs of abuse and our metabolites so we can understand what people in the community are using,” Assistant Professor of Basic Biomedical Sciences, Lisa McFadden said. “What we found is that the waste water plants out in the east coast, we saw virtually no methamphetamine levels, but if you look at the Midwest and the south, there was just a multitude.”

The hope is that communities can use this information to come up with intervention methods.

“The more knowledge we can give these communities and the faster we can give it to them before people have to go to the hospital for an overdose or be arrested and incarcerated, the quicker they can develop an intervention strategy to help address the problems,” McFadden said.

Another project concerns treatment. Right now there are no FDA approved treatments for a meth overdose.

“A single understanding is the ingestion of the methamphetamine causes release larger amounts of neurotransmitters molecules such as dopamine and serotonin, which are the molecules that causes short term and long term neurotoxicity,” Associate Professor of Chemistry, Rick Wang said.

Researchers are developing a molecule that is being tested as a neurotransmitter regulator.

While the project is in the beginning stages, it could eventually be life-saving.

“We would like to fully develop both chemistry and biology so that we can come with therapeutics, that will be commercially feasible that can be put on the market that can eventually help the patients,” Wang said.

Researchers are able to do projects like this thanks to the Center for Brain and Behavior Research, which helps with access to equipment and funding. There is also a lot of collaboration between other areas of the university during these projects.