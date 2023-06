VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Flagship University is the first SD Board of Regents school to receive an ideas program grant.

The University of South Dakota is one of 34 US colleges to receive a grant to expand study abroad programs.

USD will use the grant to develop a first-year study abroad tour to study how that impacts long-term success.

The U.S. Department of State’s Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students, or IDEAS program, started in 2016.