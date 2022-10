SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — University of South Dakota Nursing will receive a $1 million grant to grow South Dakota’s nursing workforce.

The money from the Health Resources and Services Administration will increase the number of nurses in rural and underserved areas.

The grants will be distributed over the next three years.

The shortage of nurses is expected to grow through 2030. South Dakota will be one of the states where demand for registered nurses is greater than the supply.