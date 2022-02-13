VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota women’s basketball team’s “pink game” took place in Vermillion on Saturday.

The Coyote women donned pink jerseys for their game against Denver Pioneers.

“I think when it first started it was a matter of ‘okay we’re gonna wear some pink’ a pink jersey or pink accessories, now it’s become something that’s really become an educational tool for our young ladies,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.

Fans also wore pink. But it’s about more than team support.

“My mom’s aunt had breast cancer and she overcame it, so I think really cool that a lot of people support it (breast cancer awareness) during sports,” fan Alison Nelsen said.

“It’s like you’re playing for something bigger than yourself almost like you’re playing for a cause that’s so important and so many people go through,” USD freshman guard Grace Larkins said.

Four team jerseys were auctioned off, too. This raised $3000, and the money is set to go toward building a 3D mammography machine in Vermillion.

“I think it’s really important, giving back in our program is something that’s really important to us, something that is really important to our players,” Plitzuweit said.

The head coach also brings up Becky Jensen, the team’s academic advisor who has experienced breast cancer.

“This week of learning and understanding and hearing stories from breast cancer survivors and the series from Becky Jensen really help us remember to keep those at the forefront of who we want to be,” Plitzuweit said.

The Coyotes won their game 81 to 53.