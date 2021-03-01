USD offers free COVID-19 saliva testing

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – College students will soon be going on spring break, and the University of South Dakota is encouraging students to get tested before leaving.

Getting a COVID-19 test just got easier for those at USD. All week long students, faculty, and staff can head over to the Muenster University Center on campus to receive a free COVID-19 saliva test.

USD student Madisyn Cameron is taking advantage of this opportunity.

“You scan a barcode and you basically just spit in this tube for awhile and screw on the cap and then get your free merchandise, it’s pretty easy,” student Madisyn Cameron said.

This testing is part of the university’s ‘Know Before You Go’ Campaign.

“I would highly encourage all the USD community to come and get tested, it’s very quick, about ten minutes and then you will be able to know that you’re safe to return home, so I think it’s really important for everybody to get tested,” vice president and dean of students, Kim Grieve said.

Testing is available here from 9 to 4 through Friday.

“The South Dakota Department of Health very generously gave us 4,600 free saliva test kits so we are encouraging students to come in, it’s non-invasive, it’s a little spit tube, you send it in and you get your results back within two or three days,” assistant vice president for research, Kevin O’Kelley said.

Making this a simple way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“I definitely recommend this, especially if you’re traveling for spring break, easy to know if you need to quarantine,” Cameron said.

Testing will also be available in the residence halls until Wednesday from 5 to 9.