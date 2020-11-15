USD medical student’s training during the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re taking a closer look at what it’s like to be in the beginning of a career in medicine during a pandemic. For one University of South Dakota medical school graduate who is now in his residency training, it’s been a unique transition.

Tej Mehta graduated from USD’s Sanford School of Medicine last May. Right now, he is at the Medical College of Wisconsin for his first year of residency training.

He has been working in the ICU and about half of the patients he is seeing right now have COVID-19 or complications from it. He said his training in medical school did prepare him for something like this.

“To come out of medical school and immediately get thrown into a very high acuity situation dealing with patients that need a lot of care is something of a trial by fire and there’s a lot of on-the-job learning. I’d like to think that everyone I work with has taken to it well, but there’s no denying it’s not an ideal situation. Everybody’s just doing their best,” Mehta said.

KELOLAND’s Carter Schmidt will have additional thoughts from Tej as well as a student who is still in medical school in this full report later tonight.