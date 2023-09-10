SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — Providing health care in larger cities can be easier than in rural communities. This is why Sanford Health and USD are pairing up to provide education on rural health care to medical students and residents.

“There’s probably 100 different things that could be an accident, everything from the lack of visibility backing over somebody, or caught in a moving part or falling into it,” said Steve and Cathy Eichacker, farm owners.

Close to 30 medical residents and students from USD and Sanford Health gathered at a farm outside Salem to learn about rural health care.

“Help our medical residents and our medical students learn about rural medicine and mechanisms of injury,” said Nedd Brown, Dean for Graduate Medical Education.

“Farmers are our lifeblood, and to better care for them better understand the needs of the community, and how we can better serve is all we can ask for,” Brown said.

Attendees learned how to diagnose and treat different types of injuries through various simulations.

“We’ve all the first responders, all the fire rescue, you know, doctors from the hospital, we have the mobile Sim Lab, we have, you know, the students from Stanford, we have some Stanford staff, we have us, it’s everybody who’s basically on Team patient, we’re all on the same team,” said BJ Stiefvater, McCook County emergency manager.

3rd year Resident Michael Naegle says he’s learned so much throughout the training…

“This has been an amazing opportunity for me to learn more about rural traumas, learn about management, learning what happens before they get to the hospital, and what goes into that,” said Michael Naegle, 3rd year pediatric resident.

He says these types of hands-on experiences make a difference for rural patients.

“Not everyone has access to the city and their health care is just as important and we are very committed to providing high-quality health care for everybody,” Naegle said.

Organizers say they plan to do this type of event every three years. With the goal of it one day becoming part of college medical curriculums.