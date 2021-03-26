USD, Lifescape team up to train behavior analyst professionals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The University of South Dakota and Lifescape are teaming up to offer a new graduate certificate program. It will prepare and certify students to work in specialized areas of behavioral health.

The USD School of Health Sciences, the USD Center for Disabilities and Lifescape are coming together to offer a two-year Board-Certified Behavior Analyst Graduate Certificate program. Once trained, those certified professionals will be able to provide behavioral services for people of all ages, including children with autism.

“This is about filling a gap in behavioral health care in South Dakota,” Eric Kurtz, executive director for the University of South Dakota Center for Disabilities said. “It’s also about filling a workforce gap. We recognize that we do not have enough professionals to provide the needed care that we’ve all been talking about.”

Lifescape is providing doctorate level staff to instruct classes within the program. They will also host clinical supervision for students.

“With the CDC now reporting that 1 in 6 children is born with developmental disabilities and 1 in 54 children is born with autism, we are seeing demand for behavioral analytic services escalating at an unprecedented rate,” Steve Watkins, CEO of Lifescape said. “Lifescape has 163 South Dakota families with a diagnosis of autism on our wait list.”

The BCBA Graduate Certificate program is open for enrollment and will begin in the Fall semester.

“There’s only around 50 BCBA’s in the entire state and there are families on waiting lists who really need the services,” Haifa Abou Samra, Dean of the University of South Dakota School of Health Sciences said. “This program is designed to speak to that need and to really address that need, especially in rural areas where access is very limited.”