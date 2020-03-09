USD hosting free law-clinic for veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As a Vietnam Veteran, Gary Thimsen understands legal troubles that can arise with returning from deployment.

“There are a lot of legal issues that are unique to veterans that deal with employment, financial things, family law and that sort of thing because of separation due to deployment,” Thimsen said.

That, or it can be an intimidating process.

“A lot of them do know that are services out there for them. They don’t know as much about them, sometimes it’s just because it’s not the word of mouth getting out,” Law student Levi Mitchell said.

The law students from the University of South Dakota are hosting a free law-clinic for veterans. Mitchell is running this year’s spring event.

“I’ve always wanted to give back. I’m not a veteran myself but I have family members and so I just want to give back to the family and people that served us,” Mitchell said

This gives vets the opportunity to sit-down and get advice from law students. They can help either direct them on a good path, refer them to an attorney, and help execute wills.

“The attorneys have full discretion; they can take them on as clients, if they want. They can refer them to someone else,” Mitchell said.

“Sometimes there are services, you know… service agencies and social services in the community that can assist and guide them through that but we’ll provide the legal advice too,” Thimsen said.

They usually host about two clinics every spring and fall. They span from east to west across the state and get around 20 to 30 veterans at the clinics.

“You just get a feeling that you helped someone out and maybe they’re better off for it or maybe you can help them in a slightly different way or just listening to them might help a lot,” Mitchell said

They plan to have more law-clinics in the Fall. To get an idea of where and when the next one will be you can visit the University’s website.