VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — A celebration to welcome back Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen will be held on the University of South Dakota’s campus on Friday.

The event is set to start at noon inside the Muenster University Center. The event is free and will be open to the public.

Nilsen, a USD grad, won a silver medal in the pole vault at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Attendees are encouraged to line Cherry St. from Pine St. to University St. at 11:50 a.m. to cheer Nilsen’s arrival.