USD grad Nilsen wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former University of South Dakota standout will be heading home with an Olympic medal.

University of South Dakota graduate Chris Nilsen has won a silver medal in the pole vault at the Tokyo Olympics.

According to the University of South Dakota Track and Field Twitter account, Nilsen competed with a new personal best height of 19-7 (5.97m).

Nilsen is the fourth Olympian in USD’s records.

