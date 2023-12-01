VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — University of South Dakota students and fans are gearing up for tomorrow’s football game against Sacramento State. Tomorrow is the first game the Coyotes will play in this year’s FCS playoffs and with a home field advantage.

While these stands are empty now, come tomorrow thousands of USD football fans will fill the Dakota Dome.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s just about coming together and celebrating the fact that we made playoffs. I mean, it’s also fun that we’re hosting it. It’s just going to be great,” said Tanner Warwick a freshman at USD.

Warwick and Emma Cundiff are a part of the Coyote Crazies, a student group dedicated to cultivating the best fan experience.

“Loud and proud. We are a red state through and through, and we follow that by heart. We’re really proud of the Coyotes in general. And so we’re just very loud, we’re very proud, we’re very excited,” said Cundiff freshman at USD.

Locals are also rallying behind the Yotes. Bunyans Bar and Grill is a popular place with fans.

“People cheer, people chant. There’s a lot of,’Go Yotes’ going on, especially if there’s a rivalry team in here. They like to give each other a little, you know, grief back and forth and stuff like that. So it’s fun,” said Heidi Schoellerman, co-owner of Bunyans Bar and Grill.

They even have a menu dedicated to game day.

“We have what’s called a pig wing cheeseburger and it’s full of pork on top of a cheeseburger or some other piece of cheese all steamed together. And that seems to be really, really popular and go very fast,” said Schoellerman.

Kirk Hogen will be in attendance tomorrow and played for USD’s offensive line back in 1977.

“Getting in the postseason, you know, that type of deal or, you know, playing in the playoffs. It’s always exciting not only for USD, but the community,” said Hogen who is a USD alum.

Diehard fan Kari Oyen agrees, the feeling on game day is unlike any other.

“My fandom started when I was quite young with my dad bringing me to the USD Coyote games. And then over the years, it’s just grown with all the successes we’ve had in academics and in athletics,” said Oyen, USD’s school psychology professor program director.

The game starts at 1 p.m. in Vermillion. Also tomorrow, South Dakota State University will be playing their first game in the FCS playoffs against Mercer University in Brookings.