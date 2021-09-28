USD Coyote Clinic, Avera Downtown Clinic offers free flu shot clinic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we head into flu season, there’s an opportunity for you to get a free flu vaccine.

A flu shot drive, hosted by the USD Coyote Clinic and Avera Downtown Clinic, will take place at either Banquet location Tuesday evening from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m.

“Physicians and nurses from that clinic and medical students from USD will be here giving the shots and educating the public about flu season,” medical student Kjerstin Hensley said.

The flu shot drive is free and open to anyone.