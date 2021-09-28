USD Coyote Clinic, Avera Downtown Clinic offers free flu shot clinic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we head into flu season, there’s an opportunity for you to get a free flu vaccine.

A flu shot drive, hosted by the USD Coyote Clinic and Avera Downtown Clinic, will take place at either Banquet location Tuesday evening from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m.

“Physicians and nurses from that clinic and medical students from USD will be here giving the shots and educating the public about flu season,” medical student Kjerstin Hensley said.

The flu shot drive is free and open to anyone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 