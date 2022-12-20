VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — There is an update in the case against an University of South Dakota basketball player accused of rape.

A grand jury has indicted 20-year-old Mihai Carcoana with three counts of rape along with interfering with emergency communications.

Court papers say he forcibly raped a woman at his campus apartment earlier this month and wouldn’t let her call her friends.

This is Carcoana’s first year at USD. The 6’11” sophomore forward transferred from Toledo.

He is currently out on bond.