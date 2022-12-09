VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — A University of South Dakota men’s basketball player has been arrested.

According to the Clay County Jail listing of inmates, Mihai Carcoana was arrested on Friday. The 20-year-old is charged with 2nd degree rape.

An alert about sexual assault on campus was sent to students Friday morning. It says campus police received a report of sexual assault at a USD residence hall on the north side of campus by an acquaintance.

This is Carcoana’s first year at USD. The 6’11” forward transferred from Toledo. The sophomore is originally from Romania.

KELOLAND Sports reached out to USD and received the following statement from Michelle Cwach the Assistant Vice President of Marketing Communications and University Relations:

“The university cannot comment on student matters or active criminal investigations. The University of South Dakota issued a timely warning to the campus community as required under the Clery Act on Dec. 9 regarding a report of sexual assault on campus. USD takes allegations of sexual assault seriously and is committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for students.”